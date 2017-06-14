LAHORE - A 35-year-old woman ended her life by hanging herself with the ceiling fan at a house in Chuhng police area on Tuesday.

The lady was identified by police as Nabeela Fayyaz, a mother of two children, who was residing at her brother’s house (83/A) in Ali Town for the last couple of months.

Her relatives told the police that Nabeela was suffering from mental illness. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

A police investigator said apparently, the woman committed suicide. The body was hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope tied her neck as police reached the house, he added.

The police removed the body and shifted it to the morgue. Further investigation was underway.