LAHORE - A 35-year-old woman ended her life by hanging herself with the ceiling fan at a house in Chuhng police area on Tuesday.
The lady was identified by police as Nabeela Fayyaz, a mother of two children, who was residing at her brother’s house (83/A) in Ali Town for the last couple of months.
Her relatives told the police that Nabeela was suffering from mental illness. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.
A police investigator said apparently, the woman committed suicide. The body was hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope tied her neck as police reached the house, he added.
The police removed the body and shifted it to the morgue. Further investigation was underway.
