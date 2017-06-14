LAHORE - A committee constituted to look into the VCs case is facing objections over its formation, as three out of four members are also part of the body meant for searching the university heads.

The committee, constituted on the application of Dr Rukhsana Kausar to examine the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), comprises Dr Zafar Iqbal Quraishi as convenor while Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Nizamuddin, Secretary Higher Education Department and Dr Umar Saif as members.

All the first three members were part of the search committee constituted to examine and finalise the selection process for the vice chancellors. Only Dr Saif is the new member.

"How can those persons, who already stamped the candidates eligible for the top varsity slots, declare them ineligible," remarked one of the aspirants for the VC office.

The CM office should have included new uncontroversial names for the committee constituted to look into the newly notified VCs, he suggested.

Interestingly, the Punjab government appointed Dr Uzma Quraishi as the LCWU head while Vice Chancellor Dr Rukhsana Kausar (of the same university) was sent as delegation head of position holder students.

The Lahore High Court had appointed Dr Kausar as the head there. Earlier, Dr Kauser had filed a representation with the CM office when it approved name of Dr Quraishi for the slot of VC. She questioned research publications and experience of Dr Quraishi.

Meanwhile, an Assistant Professor, Ghazala from Institute of Education, Lahore College for Women University, also filed a representation before the Punjab chief minister against the appointment of Dr Uzma Qureshi as the unversity’s vice chancellor.

She also submitted an application to the chairman of the committee and requested to become a party.

Ghazala said that she has certain documents and records to prove the ineligibility of Dr Uzma Qureshi as LCWU’s vice chancellor; hence the applicant requests to appear before the committee with regard to the candidature and deficiency in the qualification of Dr Uzma Qureshi for the appointment as the VC.

The HED secretary was unavailable for comment; however, a senior officer said that he was foreseeing further litigation as the authorities failed to comprehend the LHC judgment.