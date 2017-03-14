‘Pakistan Alliance for Maths and Science’ launched the Third Volume of the report ‘Powering Pakistan for the 21st Century’ which indicates that the education system in Pakistan should be reformed into fun and activity based teaching to gain attention of the students.

The report, the third in a series, was presented at the School of Sciences and Engineeringat the Lahore University of Management and Sciences (LUMS). Earlier reports were Volume I ‘How Maths and Science Power Nations’ and Volume II ‘The State of Maths and Science in Schools’.

The report has been compiled by researchers and education activists mobilized by the Pakistan Alliance for Maths and Science, under the patronage of a range of government and non-government organizations including Alif-Ailan.

The report highlights the significance of math and science education especially in government schools. Majority of students in Pakistan study in government schools as such their understanding of the concepts of Maths and Science should be focused upon, which requires dedicated support of Federal and Provincial governments.

Titled ‘A Roadmap for Transforming Maths and Science Education’ Volume III comprises ideas and recommendations to help Pakistan, as a state and a society help re-orient public policy and private investment decisions to serve a brighter, more prosperous and more secure future.

A Roadmap for Transforming Maths and Science Education is a summary of ideas and recommendations that can also help alter the quality of Maths and Science education imparted to Pakistani children. The basis for the roadmap is a framework of analysis for the problems in Maths and Science education. This framework highlights the problems, from the very big-picture, macro-level issues to the issues inherent to the individual experience of children in the classroom, and learning material.

The recommendations in this document are presented within the context of existing efforts to improve the situation, either specifically with respect to Maths and Science, or generally within the education sector.

Chairman HEC Punjab, Dr Muhammad Nizamuddin addressing the event accepted that improving the education system was a structural problem.“At the moment efforts are being made to achieve the targets. But it’s a long term process which needs a lot of work to be done.”

Dr.Nizamuddinsaid he would be meeting the committee formed by the Chief Minister of Punjab Mr. Shahbaz Sharif,so he can present the recommendations for improvement of Maths and Science in Punjab.

He said Punjab has already undertaken efforts to tackle this challenge. The Planning and Development Board has initiated conversation with various stakeholders in the province to develop a science policy. A task force for the development of science programs and frameworks has been created to manage science popularization at all levels. Additionally, initiatives taken by various member organizations of the Pakistan Alliance for Maths and Science have been met with enthusiasm in the province, where in district Layyah, eight science fairs were held in girls and boys government schools organized by the DCO in conjunction with the Chief Executive of the District Education Authority.

At the end of the event, the attendees were taken around the LUMS Physics and Biology labs which are fully equipped with latest gadgets for the students to practically see what they are reading in books. It has taken almost nine years to build these laboratories to undertake a number of research projects. The visitors were told that almost 100 students from different schools visit the labs every year and internships are also provided to students to further their knowledge and give them an opportunity to ask questions about these subjects.