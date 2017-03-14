At least three people including two police officials were left injured in firing by some unidentified men near Lady Willingdon hospital in Lahore.

Sources said that two police officials including Zafar and Rizwan along with police informer Afzal were heading towards Tibi City, Lahore near Lady Willingdon hospital to conduct a raid to arrest a robbers gang when some unidentified armed men opened fire upon them from inside a car.

As a result of which, all three sustained serious injuries and were shifted to Mayo Hospital for treatment where two police officials were stated to be in a critical condition.