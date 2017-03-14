LAHORE - The Pakistan Young Pharmacists Association (PYPA) has urged the government to fill 6,000 vacant posts of pharmacists at public sector hospitals.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club yesterday after not getting permission to hold a protest due to security reasons, President Pakistan Drug Lawyers Forum Noor Mehar, PYPA General Secretary Haroon Yousaf and Joint Secretary Hina Shaukat also demanded appointing one pharmacist on every 50 beds in public and private hospitals as per the Apex Court verdict and international standards. They were of the view that pharmacists would be forced to migrate to other countries if not given opportunities here.

Noor Mehar said that these professionals’ brain drain would cause irreparable loss to the healthcare system in Pakistan. He urged the government to cancel licenses of hospitals working without required number of pharmacists. He suggested appointing pharmacists at every DHQ/THQ hospitals and BHUs. He demanded revocation of B-Category licenses for drug sales and issuance of new ones only to qualified pharmacist.

Haroon Yousaf said that Punjab Healthcare Commission must give interest-free loan of Rs10 million to pharmacists to start their own business. He said that pharmacists may concentrate on SME pharmaceutical business, which will result in elimination of spurious, counterfeit, adulterated, misbranded and substandard drugs.

Hina Shaukat said that pharmacists play a vital role in the health care system through the medicine and information they provide. Pharmacist responsibilities include a range of care for patients from dispensing medications to monitoring patient health and progress to maximize their response to the medication. She said that the prosecution of pharmacists must only be done by Pharmacy Councils, as doctors are prosecuted by PMDC and lawyers by Bar Councils. Whether pharmacist is working in public or private sector, the cognizance must be taken by the respective council regarding any offence committed by any pharmacist.