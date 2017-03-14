LAHORE - Punjab Governor Malik Rafique Rajwana has said that the world history is witnessed to the fact that poets, intellectuals, philosophers and artists have played an important role in changing the destiny of the nations.

Their intellectual ideas and poetry reawakened the human minds; and as a result, their efforts were written in golden words in the annals of history.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of three-day international conference on Iranian poet Firdousi Toosi which held under the aegis of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) at Royal Palm Golf and Country Club on Monday.

The governor said that both Pakistan and Iran are friendly countries and their bilateral relations are based on mutual respect and cooperation; as these relations have deep historic and cultural roots. He said that Iran was the first country to formally recognise Pakistan as a newly established independent state.

Similarly, Iran supported Pakistan in the wars of 1965 and 1971 as well as on different international forums. Similarly, both the countries have similar passions of supporting each other’s' security, development and prosperity.

The governor further said that the great poets beautifully depict the environs and happenings in their poetry. Giving example of Allama Iqbal, he said that the Poet of the East motivated the youth to excel in life.

The poetic works of great poets guide as how to spend life. He said that great is not the one who has senior position or authority; and added that when you're committed to serve to the people, then power or authority does not matter. He gave the example of late Abdul Sattar Edhi who selflessly worked for the ailing humanity and eulogized his last journey as the state bade him adieu in a graceful manner.

Provincial Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali Gillani said that both Urdu and Persian are beautiful languages, adding that Iranians are the best nation who did not succumb to sanctions. He maintained that Pakistanis should emerge as one united nation to grow and progress in future. Pakistanis have many talents, he maintained.

He asked the students to give priority to their education to serve to their country in a better way. Pakistan needs educated youth in different fields. Pakistan has potential to grow and prosper but for that purpose, we need to work really hard, concluded the minister.

The seminar was also addressed by Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan, Sherali Jononov, Vice Chancellor LCWU, Dr Rukhsana Kausar, Iranian Consul General in Lahore Mohammad Hossein Bani Asadi and others. Later, shields were distributed.

Moreover, the people and the government of the Punjab has opened the doors of their hearts as well as the educational institutions to the students belonging to the province of Balochistan, so that they could take full benefit of the available educational opportunities and excel in life. We want them to lend a helping hand in national reconstruction and development.

Provincial Higher Educational Minister Syed Raza Ali Gillani said this while talking to the media after inspection of difference stalls set-up in connection with Baloch Culture Day by the students from Balochistan province at University of the Punjab.

Raza Gillani said that the credit should be given to the Punjab government under the vision of chief minister for providing free educational opportunities to the students of Balochistan in higher education institutions of the Punjab.

This step has been taken to strengthen the spirit of federation as everyone has equal right over the national resources, he added. Today, the Punjab is leading in education-promotion and we want that students of different federating units should also benefit from our efforts. It is sanguine that the steps of the Punjab government, taken for the strengthening of federation, have promoted inter-provincial harmony, concluded the Minister.

Earlier, Raza Gillani inspected different stalls and commended the exquisite efforts of the students for introducing different cultural pattern of Balochistan.