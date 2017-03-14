LAHORE - Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq and Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir visited site of under construction Pakistan Kidney, Liver Transplantation and Research Institute (PKLI) at Badian Road on Monday to review the pace of work on the project.

They also attended a meeting to finalise the arrangements of inaugural ceremony of the Hepatitis Prevention and Control Clinic on the site. Punjab Shehbaz Sharif is likely to inaugurate the clinic next week.

Additional Chief Secretary Shamail Ahmed Kh, Commissioner Lahore Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Deputy Commissioner Syed Samer Ahmed, President PKLI Prof Saeed Akhtar, Chief Executive Infrastructure Development Authority Mujahid Sherdil, Secretary Health Dr Sajid Chauhan, Deputy Secretary to Chief Minister Mehtab, senior police officers, DG Protocol, Deputy Secretary Specialized Healthcare Dr Mohsin, Deputy Secretary Primary Health Dr Yadullah and officers of relevant departments were present in the meeting.