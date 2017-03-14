LAHORE - A three-day international conference on Management, Business and Technology arranged by Institute of Business and Management (IB&M) University of Engineering and Technology Lahore has kicked off.

Speaking to the audience, as chief guest Vice Chancellor Government College University Faisalabad Prof Dr Muhammad Ali said that economic stability is always driven through concrete strategic plan which is fully dependant on applied research.

In this regard, universities the think tank, should follow the trends of developed world to bring socio-economic revolution to uplift the standard of life of masses. He urged youth, researchers and businesspersons to deliver for the growth of country within available resources and try to own the land with time spirit. Meanwhile Vice Chancellor UET Lahore Prof Dr Fazal Ahmed Khalid that knowledge based economy is only approach to attain the destination of growth.

Market-oriented research would be fruitful to strengthen all economic indicators to stabilize the country. Rector University of Management and Technology Prof. Dr. Hassan Sohaib Murad focused to develop synergy of planning to setup business plans by using modern technologies of management.

In inauguration ceremony, Director IB&M Prof Dr Muhammad Shahid Rafique and Dr Fiaz while briefing the participants about the conference mentioned that this conference was designed to provide an international forum for business research, entrepreneurs, scientists and engineers to present research its applications in management, business and technology to contribute in society.

Keeping in view, ICMBT’17 has the blend of events including 110 research papers. 18 technical services, 30 poster presentations, plenary discussion, and one day workshop on PLS, Structural Equation Modeling and Panel discussion session.

At the end, souvenirs were distributed among guests and organisers in the present of faculty and large number or students.