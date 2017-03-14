LAHORE - Following the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has so far successfully held road shows in five different countries including United Kingdom, Bahrain, Qatar, Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

The purpose of these Road Shows was to sensitise overseas Pakistanis about investment opportunities in the Punjab, as well as establishment of institutional redressal mechanism for solving their problems at the earliest. OPC Director General Syed Javed Iqbql Bokhari while giving details in this regard informed that a large number of expatriate Pakistanis had participated in these Road Shows and hailed the establishment of OPC. During these Road Shows OPC team briefed Overseas Pakistanis, how they can contact OPC for redressal of their complaints relating to government agencies of Punjab. The DG further told that during Road Shows, participants were informed about the investment opportunities in Punjab especially in the fields of Energy, Agriculture, Livestock & Dairy Development, Mines & Minerals, Tourism and Infrastructure.

They were told that Punjab Government has provided a conducive atmosphere in the province and pro-business policies have been introduced to promote domestic and foreign investment.

Participants were also informed that Punjab Government is providing complete protection to foreign investors.