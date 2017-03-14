LAHORE - A local PPP leader was killed in a brazen gun-attack inside his house in Lahore’s Manawan neighbourhood, police said on Monday.

Babar Sohail Butt Lakhoderi received multiple bullet wounds and was rushed to the Services Hospital late Sunday where he died later. Raids were underway to arrest the attackers who were equipped with automatic guns.

Police investigators say they believe the killing was an outcome of old enmity. A high-powered police team was investigating the fatal shooting with no arrest made yet.

The key suspect, named by police as Atif alias Aatti Butt, was said to be the bodyguard of the victim. However, the family rejected the police claim stating that Atif Butt entered the drawing room after deceiving the security guards deployed outside.

The deadly gun-assault sent shocking waves among political circles yesterday as PPP leaders condemned the killing while Punjab chief minister sought a report from the city police chief and ordered the police to bring the culprits to justice.

The police filed the case (under section 302, 109, 452, 149, 148, of the PPC and 7-ATA of the antiterrorism act) against five attackers and three abettors. The case was registered with Manawan police on the complaint of Qaiser Sohail Butt, brother of the deceased.

According to the first information report, five gunmen carried out the attack on the behest of three men including one MNA of the ruling party.

Qaiser said Atif Butt, Irfan Jutt, Farooq Jutt along with their two unknown accomplices targeted the PPP leader, who was sitting in the drawing room with his friends and relatives to plan arrangements for a meeting with PPP leadership at Lahore Bilawal House on Monday morning.

“They opened straight fire with 222 and 223 assault rifles. My brother received bullet wounds in the face and chest. He died later in hospital,” according to the complainant. “We had an old enmity with the attackers since they killed my father, Muhammad Saleem Butt. They were threatening my brother since long and they were forcing him not to pursue murder case.”

The gunmen fled after the shooting by using the rear gate of the house.

Police last night handed over the body to the family after the autopsy. The postmortem report revealed that the victim received six bullets. Forensic experts and police investigators visited the crime scene to collect evidences.

According to his relatives, Babar Butt was among the candidates for Lahore’s General Secretary of the PPP’s Punjab chapter.

Lahore capital city police officer Muhammad Amin Wains yesterday constituted a special police team to investigate the targeted killing. Police sources said that Lahore’s SP CIA was heading the police team. The Lahore’s CIA police chief yesterday visited the residence of the victim where the police recorded the statements of eyewitness and his relatives.