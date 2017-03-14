LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Monday directed Pakistan Bureau of Statistics to submit reply on a petition seeking allocation of separate column for disabled persons in the upcoming population census.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the order on petition moved by Milestone Society for Special Persons. The organisation, through its counsel Barrister Nabeel Dahir, submitted that the government did not provide separate column for special persons in the forms prepared for upcoming population census. It alleged that the government intentionally ignored them.

“Population of disabled persons will not be counted if separate column is not provided in the current format,” said the counsel. He requested the court to order the government to include a separate column for disabled persons in the census forums.

The court would resume hearing on today.

‘ILLEGAL APPOINTMENTS IN CPWB’

In a separate case, the LHC barred Director General of Child Protection Welfare Bureau Fatima Sheikh from making new appointments in the department.

Sheraz Zaka, a lawyer, had maintained that the CPWB director general had been misusing her office and making appointments in the department whereas her own appointment was sub judice before the court.

He stated that she was not eligible to make appointments because she herself belonged to Information Group.

The petitoner requested the court to restrain Sheikh from making appointments till the decision on the instant writ petition. At this, the LHC barred the DG from making further appointments till next hearing and directed the lawyer of the Punjab government to conclude his arguments. The court adjourned hearing until March 15.

LHC refuses to hear case against MNA

The Lahore High Court Monday refused to hear a six murders’ case against PML-N MNA Abid Raza and sent it to the Chief Justice to fix it before some appropriate bench. A division bench headed by Justice Abdul Sami Khan observed that the matter was involving Anti-Terrorism Act while a special division bench had already been taking up such matters; therefore, this case should be fixed before it.

During hearing on election matters, the SC took suo motu notice on the acquittal of Abid Raza and remanded the case to the LHC with directions to it to hold afresh the matter of acquittal of the MNA.