LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has approved the motorbike ambulance service in all the divisional headquarters in Punjab including Lahore.

This new ambulance service will be start with 900 motorbikes while 900 medical technicians have been inducted for the motorbikes ambulance service.

During a meeting on Saturday, the CM gave approval for 300 motorbikes in Lahore division, 100 in Rawalpindi, 100 in Multan, 100 in Gujranwala, 100 in Faisalabad, 50 in Bhawalpur, 50 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 50 in Sargodha, and 50 in Sahiwal.

“This would be state of the art initiative in health sector whose main purpose is to serve common man on time.

“Motorbike ambulance service will play a massive role in reaching out to the emergency situation in crowded areas. For the inaugural of motorbikes ambulance service important steps have been implemented,” Shehbaz Sharif added.

This service will be gradually extended in every city of Punjab. The technicians who have been hired for motorbikes ambulance services are being trained on modern lines. This service is another feather in the cap of medical emergency services.

Through this service, people will get emergency services in the dark and narrow street of the cities. Mobile workshops will also be formed after the inauguration of this ambulance service.

CM counts feat

‘The past governments in the country did nothing but piled up problems which the PML-N government is addressing today with untiring efforts, CM Shehbaz Sharif said yesterday.

“The Dharna group also attempted to bottleneck development efforts of the PML-N government but the wise people picked up their ill attentions and frustrated their nefarious designs,” Shehbaz Sharif said while talking to a party delegation.

“The PML-N is utilising nation’s resources on people’s welfare with honesty and also saving billions of national money through the right use of the resources and transparency, this hasn't been witnessed in the past.

“Government has saved 112 billion rupees in three electricity projects based on gas through transparency. We have set examples in welfare projects. Punjab Government is the most transparent government of Pakistan who has always welcomed people’s interest,” he added.

“Millions of people are traveling on international standards and have also being benefited from metro bus services in Lahore, Rawalpindi-Islamabad and Multan.

“Computerization of Land record system is a historic step taken by our government.

After the completion of rural land record system we will also introduce the land record system in urban areas as well.”

The CM went on to claim that there is a definite socio-economical change after the introduction of Punjab Land Record Management System. “This has saved people from the hassle of Patwari Culture and they are getting their land record in minimal amount. The highly equipped modern centres are providing best facilities to the common people,” he further said.