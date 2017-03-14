LAHORE - Two men killed and two others wounded during a gun attack over old enmity in Kot Lakhpat police precincts yesterday morning.

Police investigators said two of the four victims died on the spot. The injured were rushed to the Lahore general hospital with multiple bullet wounds.

Police identified the deceased men as Muhammad Boota and Irfan. All the four victims were going to appear before a local court when they were ambushed by their opponents on the Chand Rai road on Monday morning. The attackers managed to escape from the crime scene. The daylight shooting triggered panic among the passersby while vendors rushed to safety as the gunmen continued firing for a considerable time.

Several relatives of the victims later staged a protest demonstration by placing the dead bodies on the main Ferozpur road. The protest demonstration caused worst traffic mess on the busy road. Heavy police contingents reached the spot and managed to disperse the protesters. The police assured the angry protesters that the killers would be brought to justice.

MAN FOUND TORTURED TO DEATH

City police Monday recovered the body of a 45-year-old man from a drain located near Choburji Quarters in the limits of Lytton road police.

Police were treating the death as homicide while the body was not identified yet. Investigators said that the man was tortured to death. The hands and feet of the victim were tied with a rope. Unidentified killers fled after throwing the body into the canal, according to police.

Some passersby spotted the body and alerted the police. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. Further investigations were underway.