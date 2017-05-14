LAHORE - Electricity projects in Punjab are being completed in record time, Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif told media in Beijing Saturday.

He termed a ‘big achievement’ the electricity generation from Sahiwal Coal Power Project in short time. “This project, by starting electricity production in a short period of time, has not only broken the world record, but also that of China,” he said, adding that the news of electricity generation from Sahiwal Coal Power Plant has doubled the joys of his Chinese tour.

The CM said: “The speed and quality with which the work was completed on Sahiwal Coal Power Plant has no resemblance in the 70-year history of Pakistan. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will inaugurate the project this month.” He also praised Chinese leadership and Punjab government teams for the feat.

Talking to a delegation of Chinese National Energy Administration in Beijing, Shehbaz said Punjab is the biggest province of Pakistan with regard to population and also the largest consumer of electricity.

He said the Punjab government started immediate steps and efforts for electricity production for filling the gap of demand and supply of energy in the province. He said that work is being carried out on energy generation projects through coal, gas, solar, hydro and wind in Punjab and a conducive atmosphere for investment in energy sector was created in the province.

He said projects are being forwarded on the principles of IPPs and Public Power Project for acquiring more than eight thousand megawatt electricity. He said these projects being set up on the basis of use of different fuels are in various stages of completion. The CM said under CPEC, projects are also being established on priority basis in Punjab.

He said that 1320-Megawatt Sahiwal Coal Power Plant has been completed and it has started electricity production while other projects include 660-Megawatt Muzaffargarh Power Plant, 1320-Megawatt Coal Power Plant Rahim Yar Khan and 660-Megawatt Coal Power Plant while 1000-Megawatt Solar Power Plant at Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park Bahawalpur. He said that Chinese financial institutions have assured cooperation for these energy projects.

He said the Punjab government has also launched Off Grid Solar Power Solutions for providing immediate relief to the people of the province. Shehbaz said that under Ujala Programme, solar home solutions are being provided to the houses deprived of electricity besides solar energy is being promoted in government institutions.

He said that a programme has been evolved for illuminating 20 thousand schools without electricity through solar panels besides basic health centers are also being shifted to solar energy. He said that Punjab government along with several Chinese companies is forwarding different energy projects and there is best working relationship between Punjab government and Chinese investors. He said that investment in energy sector through National Energy Administration China will be welcomed. He said that all out steps are being taken for elimination of energy crisis and energy projects are being completed speedily through round the clock work.

Chinese PM greeted

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif congratulated Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang on the holding of One Belt One Road forum during his meeting with him in Beijing. He hoped that forum would herald peace, development and prosperity in the region. The CM also greeted the Prime Minister on the start of electricity production from Sahiwal Coal Power Project. He said that the electricity production from the project, in a small period of time, is a big achievement. “Pakistan fully supports the historic step of holding One Belt One Road forum. The completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will change the course of history in the region.

Shehbaz, Erdogan discuss mutual interests

Punjab Chief Minister Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called on President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Beijing. During the meeting, different matters of mutual interests came under discussion. The CM thanked the Turkish president for providing support in betterment of healthcare system in Punjab. Shehbaz said he is happy to meet with his dear brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Beijing and he cannot express his happiness in words.

The relationship of the people of Pakistan and Turkey is very close and both the countries are moving side-by-side in journey of development and prosperity.

CM Shehbaz said under Erdogan, Turkey has emerged as a role model for countries from Casablanca to Kuala Lampur. In the recent referendum, the Turkish people have proved, by giving vote to the brave leadership, that there is no substitute of hard work, service and honesty.

Erdogan said he and his delegation was warmly welcomed during their visit to Lahore, and were given tremendous love and affection; and added that happy moments of Lahore tour are remembered by him.