LAHORE - There is no alternative to a true and sincere relation like mother, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday. “Despite being in China, valuable love, affection and sacrifice of my mother is with me at every moment,” the CM said, in a message on International Day of Mother.

Shehbaz Sharif said that it is only due to his parents that he holds a strong position today. “There is no need of any specific day to express love to [our] mothers,” he added.

He further said that Islam greatly stresses upon best behaviour to mother and fulfilment of her rights. “No human being, religion, nation and sect can deny respect to mother.”

Saying that mother is a great blessing and bounty of Almighty which has no substitute, the CM held mother is a great source of guidance, key to success and good wishes for her offspring.

Shehbaz Sharif said that mother deserves respect, devotion, sincerity and love. “Seeing parents with an eye of love equals to an accepted (maqbool) Haj,” he said while referring to a Hadith of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

“Entire civilisation stands on submission and obedience of mother,” he added.