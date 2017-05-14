LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission took action against 210 quacks during April and initiated proceedings for closure of their illegal businesses.

Out of the 210 cases, the Anti-Quackery Cell completed hearings of 55, imposing fine of Rs0.6 million besides closing their illegal clinics. A total of 29 cases were reported from Faisalabad, 24 from Nankana Sahib, 18 from Sheikhupura, 17 each from Okara and Jhang, 16 each from Sargodha and Pakpattan, 14 from Lahore, 13 from Toba Tek Singh, 11 from Chiniot, 09 each from Jhelum and Sahiwal, 08 from Kasur, 04 from Multan and 04 from Rawalpindi.

These quacks were practicing allopathic on medical stores, running unregistered laboratories, homeopathic doctors providing allopathic services and other illegal practices. Since July 2015, the PHC had completed investigations of more than 5,000 cases of quackery, imposing a fine of R30 million.