LAHORE - The Federal Review Board on Saturday directed the federal government to submit written reasons, if any, for keeping Jamatud Dawa Chief Hafiz Saeed and his five aides as house arrest.

The board comprising Justice Ijaz Afzal of the Supreme Court, Justice Ayesha A Malik of the Lahore High Court and Justice Jamal Khan Mandohail of Balochistan High Court took up the matter at Supreme Court Lahore registry.

During the proceedings, Interior Ministry’s Special Secretary Ahmad Raza and additional Attorney General Naseer Bhutta and Assistant Advocate General Sattar Sahil appeared before the board.

The police also produced the JuD chief before the board under high security arrangements. The interior ministry submitted that Hafiz Saeed was detained for being risky to peace efforts and was detained over international pressure.

A law officer said that he (Hafiz Saeed) instigated people over Jihad and sent funds abroad. Hafiz Saeed was also involved in motivating people for terrorism, he told the court, adding that Hafiz Saeed’s movements and speeches also damaged the Kashmir cause.

The board observed that it should not be told that he was detained over pressure of international organisations “because we have to decide the matter under the law”. In the case, the board also gave chance to Hafiz Saeed to defend himself, who said that he was being punished only for criticising the government over its policies regarding Indian-held Kashmir. The JuD chief said he had asked the government to adopt clear-cut stance over IHK. He said he ran movements for Kashmir-cause.

“But Jihad for the freedom of Indian-held Kashmir is being termed as terrorism,” he stated.

According to the JuD chief, they were running movements for Burhan Wani, a freedom fighter, who was killed by Indian occupational forces. He told the board that they would continue their efforts for the freedom of Indian-Held Kashmir. He further claimed that his organisations took part in welfare efforts while all financial matters were open and clear as their proper audit is conducted. The federal government’s lawyer also argued on Saeed’s detention. At this, the board sought reasons of Hafiz Saeed’s detention in writing and adjourned the proceedings till Monday (tomorrow).

Hafiz Saeed and his aides had challenged their detention and subsequent extension for another 90 days detention on April 30.

On January 28, the Punjab government had placed names of Hafiz Saeed, Abdullah Ubaid (Faisalabad), Malik Zafar Iqbal Shahbaz (Markaz Tayyaba Muridke), Abdul Rehman Abid (Markaz Tayyaba Muridke) and Qazi Kashif Hussain of Multan in fourth schedule of Anti Terrorism Act. On February 30, they were put under house arrest for 90 days.

Earlier, the interior ministry had given recommendation to the Punjab government and intimated it that Jamatud Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation were engaged in certain activities which could be prejudicial to peace and security and in violation of Pakistan’s obligations to the United national Security Council Resolution No 1267 and had accordingly placed both organizations in the second schedule of ATA under its section 11-D (1).

On May 11, the LHC expressed displeasure over extension of Jamatud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed and five of his aides’ house arrest for another 90 days.