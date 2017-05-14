LAHORE - Secretary of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Najam Ahmed Shah visited extended block of Children’s Hospital on Saturday. He visited isolation ward, liver disease ward, High Dependency Unit, cardiology, operation theaters, ICU, haematology, laundry, CSSD and other departments. He also inspected cleanliness at washrooms.

Dean Institute of Child Health Prof Masood Sadiq, Medical Director Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore and senior doctors and nurses were also present.

Secretary Health said that Chief Minister Punjab would formally inaugurate the new block before Ramzan.

Prof Rathore said that new block would add 600-beds to Children’s Hospital presently having 450-bed capacity. He said that 16 operation theaters in the new block would increase capacity of surgery three times. On the completion of new block, he said, the Children’s Hospital would be the largest such facility on the globe.





LGH starts evening shift for outdoor patients

Lahore General Hospital has started the Evening Outdoor Patients Shift from 2pm to 8pm during working days.

Senior doctors from various departments would be available during the shift.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and LGH Prof Ghiyasun Nabi Tayyab on Saturday. Medical Superintendant Dr Ghulam Sabir, Director OPD Dr Munaza Kaukab and administrative doctors attended the meeting.

Prof Tayyab directed using all communication means to make masses aware about the commencement of evening OPD. He said that employees working in public or private organisations during day time would be the real beneficiaries of this shift as they could be able to approach senior doctors at night to solve their medical problems.

He added that the evening shift would not only provide best medical cover to citizens against Re1 token, but it would also eliminate the business of quacks who befooled the people for just the non availability of OPD evening shifts at government hospitals.

Hospital pharmacy would also remain open from to cater the needs of patients, he further said.