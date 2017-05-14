Muhammad Atif - Art is an essential component of any cultural and helps us understanding different cultures and people.

It is art that connect people globally with positivity and without any material interests. An artist not only depicts the society where he is living but also analyse people’s behaviours. It is vitally important to keep the indigenous art alive for any society and make it thriving to form cultural identity for its people.

Thesis of Lahore College of Women University Institute of Visual Arts and Design students was displayed at Alhamra Art Galleries where the work made around various themes and concepts exhibited.

Aysha Bilal, a lecturer of Institute of Visual Arts and Design and coordinator for the event, said that more students are opting digital art now in comparison to painting, sculpturing and calligraphy.

She said that by arranging the exhibition at the outside venue instead of university premises, we provided a platform to students to showcase their work to a larger audience that will instil confidence in their personalities.

She said that being a female in our society puts a barrier on creativity of an artist but she was pleased to see that how the girls have overcome the challenges and brought incisive are work that can generate debate around various aspects of our society.

Addressing the issues like social injustices, women empowerment, cultural identity and brand building through digital art were the topics students chose for their thesis.

Mahrukh Naveed, an animator, talking about her work said that she wants to highlight the social injustices of our society through art. She said that she sees the world as a fight between ‘aristocratic and plebeians’ and she made this very concept as the theme of her thesis.

She acknowledged her institute for supporting and polishing her skills and broadening her perception about art. She said that she came into contact with some art students from Rome and found that ‘art is a free language that expresses by every artist’ irrespective of creed and culture.

She said that her work aims to post-mortem the society so that people could know how the suppressed are being exploited and the powerful taking advantage of their position.

The topic of Qudsia Jameel’s these was ‘Basant a Return of Festival’. She said that she had to toil hard for last four months to finalize her work for which she did digital drawings, calligraphy, font designing and sketching.

“I have tried to convey the harms of flying kites by chemical cord or wire in an interesting way to make people realise how their callousness has ruined the colours of our culture and deprived us from an event that could have been projecting us positively around the globe.

Another student, Iqra Daud, chose photography as her medium of expression and intended to make women a symbol of empowerment through her art. She photographed woman as business leader, corporate executive and decision maker.

Art creates cultural identities and Anmol Islam attempted to revive the iconic Ainak Wala Jin in her work. She said that the influence of western comic heroes, dubbed Japanese cartoons and Indian content is too much on our society that our children learn more Hindi words than that of Urdu and idealized American comic characters.

She said that in her childhood there was one drama that mesmerized the whole generation of that time and she wanted to tell the current lot that ‘we too can have our super heroes. “I want to create indigenous comics for our kids that represent our culture and speak our language so that children can look up to them as their super heroes,” she said.

She said that locally we are not producing any significant animated content which is the need of today’s kids and to build our own cultural identity.

There was a strong positive competitiveness seen among students to display their work in more appealing and interesting manner. –Contributed