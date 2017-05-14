LAHORE - A woman, in her 30s, was found dead at her employer’s house in Model Town under mysterious circumstances on Saturday.

Police said Munaza, a resident of Vehari, was working at the house of one Asad Abbas for last two months.

The employer and his brother Adil Abbas took the woman to Jinnah Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. The hospital administration reported the matter to the police that a woman was brought dead by two men. A police team led by sub-inpsector Arshad reached the hospital and took the body into their custody before shifting it to morgue.

Police later registered a murder case against the employers on the complaint of victim’s father, Allah Wasaya. Apparently the woman was poisoned while the forensic experts also recovered suspicious stuff from her room.

However, no torture marks were found on the body. Forensic report would reveal exact cause of the death soon.

CIA solves murder mystery

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) claimed on Saturday to have solved the mystery of a murder case in Gowalmandi police station limits.

Four people allegedly involved in the crime have been arrested, claimed a police spokesman.

A year ago, unidentified gunmen shot Malik Shifa, a trader, dead at his doorstep. A case was registered with Gowalmandi police station.

In another case, Naimat Shah, owner of Al-Imran Hotel Railway Station, received bullet wounds and lost his legs in the firing incident.

Investigators declared the case as untraceable but Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Amin Wains directed CIA SP Tariq Mastoi to probe both the cases. The police team worked out the case and arrested four people in both cases.

The suspects were identified as Azhar Butt, Haji Waqar, Hassan Ali and Zawaid Ali.

Police said they first took Al-Imran hotel contractor Azhar Butt into custody for interrogation who confessed to orchestrating the crime.

Annoyed with his hotel owner for cancelling his hotel contract, police said, Butt and his friend Waqar had hired professional shooter Zawaid Ali to kill Shah for Rs150,000.