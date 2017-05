The Nawa-i-Waqt Fund for Stranded Pakistanis in Bangladesh received Rs46,485 on Saturday.

From Lahore, Muhammad Iqbal and Abdul Rauf contributed Rs15,000 each; Dr Razia Sultana donated Rs10,000 while Dr Zikriya Khan Rs6,485.

Shafiq Muhammad, from Hassan Abdal, deposited Rs18,000 online.