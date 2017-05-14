LAHORE - The Nazaria-e-Pakistan Trust (NPT) will open the Nazariati Summer School from June 5 to July 8.

The NPT has been running this school to raise awareness about the Pakistan Ideology among youth for the past 16 years. This is 17th annual educational session of the school.

NPT Chairman Rafiq Tarar approved the activity in a meeting held at the Trust the other day. Prof. Dr. Rafique Ahmed, Chief Justice (R) Mian Mehboob Ahmed, Justice (R) Khalilur Rehman, Justice (R) Mian Aftab Farrukh, Mian Farooq Altaf and Secretary Shahid Rasheed participated in the meeting.

They also approved this year’s motto for the Nazariati Summer School, ‘Love Pakistan’. Computer literacy, introduction with the contribution of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah and other notable figures of Pakistan Movement and interaction of students with the living legends of Pakistan are a few distinctive features of the school.

Admissions will be offered to the interested ones from May 15. Students can obtain admission forms and relevant information from the Nazaria-e-Pakistan Trust, Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Pakistan Trust, Madar-e-Millat Park, 100-Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, adjacent to the Pearl Continental. They can also contact the office on telephone numbers 99201213–14 from 9am to 4pm. Information is also available on www.nazariapak.info.