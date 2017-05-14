LAHORE - A constitution petition Saturday was filed in the Supreme Court challenging Joint Investigation Team constituted to probe Sharif family in Panama leaks case. Barrister Zafarullah Khan of Watan Party filed the petition, saying that former chief justice had observed that inquiry commission cannot be formed in Panama leaks case. He said a number of applications were pending before the National Accountability Bureau on the investigation of Panama leaks. He said it was a civil nature case, therefore, intelligence agencies cannot hold its investigation. He requested the SC to review its decision regarding constitution of Joint Investigation Team.