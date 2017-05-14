LAHORE - President Mamnoon Hassain could not make it to Lahore on Saturday due to thunderstorm in Islamabad.

The president was due to attend the alumni dinner of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) at a Lahore hotel but his flight was cancelled because of bad weather in Islamabad.

IBA Dean Dr Furrukh Iqbal in his keynote address highlighted different features of the IBA which he said, has launched diversified programme in finance, marketing, business, social sector and others following multiple dimension areas of education.

He added the IBA in collaboration with the world institutions, is successfully keeping pace with the changes taking place in the business, administration and other disciplines at the international level.

He mentioned the talent hunt programme wherein the IBA teams are sent to remote areas of the country to find out and provide best education to the talented but financially unsound students. He proudly said of 1400 students, 700 students were being provided financial support by the institution. Member of IBA Board, Shahid Shafiq presented welcome address.