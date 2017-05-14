LAHORE - A judicial magistrate Saturday extended for next four days physical remand of eight suspects, including two doctors, in kidney-transplant scam case.

The FIA officials produced the suspect before the judicial magistrate and pleaded that they were investigating the matter, therefore, they needed their custody. At this, the court accepted their plea and extended the remand.

The suspects included Dr Fawad Mumtaz, Dr Altamash Kharal, Umar Draz, Muhammad Shahzad, Abdul Majeed, Saqib, Umar and Fazal. The FIA arrested them from a house in EME Society near Thokar Niaz Baig.

Arguments sought in

Tahira Asif land sale case

An anti-corruption court Saturday directed the parties to come up with arguments in a case of land sold fraudulently to MQM’s late leader Tahira Asif. The court expressed serious concerns over the poor progress on the case observing that since 2013, no development has been made till now.

In 2013, suspects Abdul Majeed Rafaqat and Tahir Ali were found involved in selling a Rs10 million plot to the deceased MQM leader, on fake documents.

The court directed the authorities concerned to produce the witnesses and get their statement recorded.The court adjourned hearing until May 18.