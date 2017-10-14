Condemning controversial statement of provincial law minister Rana Sanaullah, the Lahore High Court Bar Association Friday adopted a resolution and imposed a life-time ban on his entry into the bar. The resolution was passed during the LHCBA general house meeting. Vice President Rashid Lodhi moved the resolution that was passed unanimously. Addressing the bar members, Secretary Amir Saeed Rawn said a Muslim believes in Khatm-e-Nabuwat. He said he strongly condemned the statement of Sana which, the lawyer called was violation of the constitution in which Ahmadies were declared non-Muslims. Vice president Rashid Lodhi said that a man cannot be Muslim unless and until he believes in Khatm-e-Nabuwat. The lawyers also chanted slogans against Sanaullah and said that he would face ban until he openly called Ahmadis non-Muslims. –Staff Reporter