LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Friday accepted federal government’s request for in-camera proceedings on petition of Jamatud Dawa Chief Hafiz Saeed and his aides. Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi of the LHC passed the order after an additional secretary of interior minister requested the court for in-camera proceedings. The official said that proofs against the petitioners were of sensitive nature and therefore these could not be submitted in an open court. A. K Dogar, the counsel of Hafiz Saeed, opposed the request saying that the government had no evidence and was just trying to delay the case.