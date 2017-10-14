PMA wants MDCAT abolished

The Pakistan Medical Association has reiterated the demand for abolition of medical and dental colleges admission test (MDCAT), saying logic of carrying out such exercise has lost value after inter-board paper checking, central making and effective monitoring by all boards. Addressing a press conference at PMA House on Friday, President PMA Centre Dr Ashraf Nizami said MDCAT was initiated on the pretext of eliminating booti mafia and ensuring merit. Flanked by other office bearers, he said that leakage of MDCAT paper has proved that the bootiu mafia was carrying out this exercise. Dr Nizami stressed the need of ensuring merit by improving working of all boards instead of continuing futile and questionable exercise of carrying out MDCAT. He demanded stringent action against mafia behind paper leakage. He also demanded action against academy mafia looting hapless parents for years. He also demanded ending adhoc ism and appointing heads of institutions on merit. –Staff Reporter

A-level students eligible for MBBS/BDS

Students doing A-level are eligible for admission to MBBS/BDS both on open merit and foreign quota, said President Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Prof Shabbir Lehri. However foreign quota will be allowed to foreign nationals, dual nationality or overseas Pakistanis who have studied abroad. Passage of entry test will be mandatory for admission in MBBS/BDS. Prof Shabbir said that A-level students would not be deprived of admission in medical and dental institutions. He urged parents and students seeking queries /information to contact directly to the PMDC office or visit website. –Staff Reporter

PAL hosts conference

The Pakistan Academy of Letters on Friday hosted a conference titled ‘Literature in Punjab Decade by Decade’ at Alhamra Cultural Complex at Qaddafi Stadium. A large number of people from all walks of life, including literary figures and students, attended the conference, which was organised as part of 70-year celebrations of the academy. Pakistan Academy of Letters Chairman Dr Qasim Bhogio, Dr Saadat Saeed, Dr Asghar Nadeem Syed, Musarat Kalanchvi, Dr Amira Raza and Dr Sughra Sadaf also attended the inaugural session. Bhogio said that seven more sessions would be held in coming weeks in connection with 70-year celebrations. Speakers said that Punjab had a diverse literature, which contributed to intellectual growth of the society. They said that Seraiki, Urdu, English and Punjab literatures flourished with the passage of time in Punjab and Pakistan. –Staff Reporter

