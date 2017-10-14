LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed police and other law enforcement agencies to take every steps to protect the life and property of every citizen.

Presiding over a meeting of the cabinet committee on law and order through video link Friday, the CM said the government of Pakistan Muslim League-N has firm belief in finality of Prophethood (PBUH). “The federal government has restored the oath-statement of Khatm-e-Nubuwat to its original form and a committee has also been set up on the instruction of PML-N President Nawaz Sharif to conduct immediate investigation,” he said. During the meeting, different steps aimed at protection of life and property of the people came under discussion.

He directed the concerned officials of cabinet committee on law and order, commissioners, RPOs, DCs and DPOs to remain in the field to personally supervise the steps taken for maintaining law and order. He said all the matters should be settled amicably. The ACS (Home) briefed the meeting. Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, Ayub Gadhi and Zaeem Hussain Qadri, Adviser Rana Maqbool and senior officials attended the meeting.

Talking to his party lawmakers, Shehbaz said for development, a number of projects have been completed though rivals tried to hamper the process through politics of protest.

“The elements who staged sit-in in the past are again trying to create hindrances in the way of progress and prosperity of the country for the sake of promoting their personal agenda. These defeated political elements are doing enmity with the nation by fanning the politics of chaos,” he added. He said “National stability is pivotal for development and prosperity and the projects initiated during the present tenure of the PML-N have no resemblance in the 70 years’ history of the country. Every project of the present government is a symbol of transparency, high-quality and speed; while billions of rupees have also been saved in various mega projects.”

In his speech at Attock, Shehbaz said the KP government got stay order when gas was discovered there. But his government won’t do it because this resource is property of the whole nation. Pakistan comprises its federating units including Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and when all these federating units will prosper then Pakistan will be developed.

“It is our responsibility to bring a revolution of prosperity in the lives of the common man by efficient and just utilization of these resources so that Pakistan could emerge as a vibrant economic power on the global map.”

He said Pakistan is defense-wise a strong country and it is a nuclear power as well; but we are also needed to be economically self reliant. “It is improper to hold a begging bowl in one hand and the nuclear capacity in another hand. Begging bowl was not our destiny but is a result of our deeds. If the nation decides with consistency to move further with collective vision and efforts, then no worldly obstacle can hinder our path,” he added.