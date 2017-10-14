LAHORE - The University of the Punjab, the oldest seat of learning in Pakistan, is turning 135 today. The university has emerged as the best institution offering education in more than 82 disciplines with an affordable fee structure.

Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasar, its 44th vice chancellor, reiterated on Friday his resolve to achieve a prestigious position in world ranking by promoting ultramodern research and depoliticising the campus. Talking to faculty members at his office, he said that now all efforts were being made on a war footing through a master plan to encourage the faculty to conduct research on important topics. He said that old courses of most of the disciplines had been revised keeping in view the market demand and help students compete locally and globally.

About merit, he said all new admissions to MA, MSc and BS Honors were being conducted on merit under the supervision of a 30-member committee headed by senior most Dean of the Faculty of Engineering Prof Dr Muhammad Taqi Zahid Butt. He said that not even a single complaint has so far surfaced and this was a proof of good governance.