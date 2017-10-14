LAHORE - Punjab is bracing itself for a high level administrative reshuffle after promotion of some senior officials by the federal government.

At a recent meeting of the high-powered selection board, some senior bureaucrats serving in Punjab were promoted to the highest grade, necessitating their new postings.

Chief Minister’s Inspection Team Chairman Irfan Ali, Forests Secretary Jehanzaib Khan, Communication and Works Secretary Mushtaq Ahmad and Services Academy DG Maroof Afzal will have to be adjusted against senior posts according to their new grades.

Of the promoted officers, Irfan Ali was posted secretary to the Privatisation Commission, Jahanzeb secretary to the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions and former Civil Service Academy DG Maroof Afzal secretary to the Industries and Production Division.

C&W Secretary Mian Mushtaq Ahmad, who was promoted to grade 22, was put at the disposal of the Punjab government. Sources say he can be posted additional chief secretary (ACS). ACS Shumail Khwaja, another grade 22 officer, though transferred from Punjab and posted federal secretary of Water Resources, still holds the office, as the Punjab government has not relieved him.

The post of ACS (Energy), which is currently being run on an additional charge basis, may be upgraded to grade 22 to adjust Mian Mushtaq Ahmad. Currently, P&D Chairman Jehanzeb Khan is holding additional charge of the ACS (Energy).

SMBR is another post, which may attract a grade 22 officer. The Punjab government didn’t post a regular SMBR after Zahid Saeed was elevated to the office of the CS.

Sources say that Azam Suleman Khan is also a candidate for the slot of ACS and chief secretary if Zahid Saeed is transferred to the federal government. However, they say that owing to his services he might continue as ACS (Home), as the post has been upgraded to BPS-22.

Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Fawad Hasan Fawad was not promoted to grade 22 therefore chances of his posting as Punjab chief secretary are bleak though a lobby in the ruling party wants him appointed chief secretary.

The Punjab government has not relieved the ACS and the CMIT chairman so far because of a want of appropriate replacements.

The third BS-22 official, Shumail Khawaja, was serving as additional chief secretary. He was transferred to the federal government and posted federal water secretary a fortnight ago. The Punjab government has not relieved him so far because of what officials said a lack of appropriate replacement.

Sources in the S&GAD said that they were waiting for directives from the CM Office, which would be notified about additional chief secretary’s appointment. They said that a list of grade 21 officers had been sent to Chief Minister’s Office.

Education Secretary Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik, P&D Chairman Jehanzeb Khan, Transport Secretary Nasim Nawaz, Dr Pervaiz Ahmad Khan, Punjab Healthcare Commission CEO Dr Ajmal Khan, local government secretary and some others could also be candidates for promotions.