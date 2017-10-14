Qadri compares Nawaz with Altaf

PAT Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri has said the “conflict between illegal politics of terror and state has commenced due to dirty politics of Sharifs”. Addressing a press conference at his party head office on Friday, he alleged Nawaz Sharif was more dreadful than Altaf Hussain. Qadri is leaving for London today. His spokesman said PAT chairman will return to Pakistan after two weeks. He said: “The Sharif brothers did not believe in the constitution and Supreme Court. Our ministers visit America not to improve bilateral relations, but to lobby against Pakistan. They are pushing the country towards worst difficulties so that no one could dare to solve its problems.” He claimed the record of Model Town massacre had been burnt in Faisal Town police station to save Sharif brothers and other 124 culprits from punishment. Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah were behind this incident, he claimed. He said this was not first incident that record was destroyed as the same happened in metro bus project to conceal corruption of 1.97 billion. Similarly, he said election Commission record was burnt, record of Nandi Pur Project was mysteriously disappeared and record of Indian employees of Ramzan Sugar mill which is owned by Sharif family was also burnt. Continuing, he said the record of Sasti Roti Scheme also mysteriously disappeared, record of federal ministry of finance Q Block office was burnt and record of nine billion dollars loan was also still missing. He condemned mayhem created outside Ehtisab Court, and said it was aimed to harass Judge, and was indeed trailer of Supreme Court attack. To avoid such incidents in future, he said the security of Ehtisab Court must be handed over to Rangers or Army. –Staff Reporter

257 dengue cases surface in Punjab

So far 257 confirmed dengue patients have been reported in Punjab this year. Out of these, 178 reported belonged to Islamabad and 77 from other provinces and abroad. It was informed at a meeting of cabinet committee on dengue held on Friday with Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq in the chair. Special Secretary Health Dr Sajid Mehmood Chohan, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Sumair Ahmed Syed, senior officers of all the concerned departments, public health experts, representatives of PITB and other institutions attended the meeting. Deputy Commissioners and CEOs Health of other districts participated in the meeting through video link. The meeting was informed that 174 dengue patients were reported in Lahore and 519 in Rawalpindi last year. But this year 37 patients have been reported from Lahore and 174 from Rawalpindi. Additional Director General Dengue Control Dr Farrukh Sultan said that 27 districts of the province have been affected by disease. In-charge Chief Minister Dengue Research Cell Prof Waseem Akram said that breeding of mosquitoes have reduced. He said that larvae siding activities and dengue surveillance should continue at the present pace. –Staff Reporte

Health officials screening campaign

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has started mass screening drive of health professionals across the province. It would continue till October 15. Minister P&SH Kh Imran Nazir said, “The safety, security and well being of health professionals features on top of priority list. The screening for HIV, Hepatitis B, C, vaccination for Hep B, Malaria and blood sugar will be conducted. Healthcare professionals work day and night and tey need to be appreciated.” Secretary P&SH Ali Jan Khan said that all necessary arrangements have been made across the Punjab. “The arrangements for the mass screening drive have been made for over 50 thousand healthcare professionals as well as same number of support staff in all facilities.” “A lot of hard work has been done to mark the health day for health professionals. From designing to logistics, monitoring and technological support, our team has put up great efforts. The screening will be conducted over two days with one reserve day for those missing out due to valid reasons,” the Secretary P&SH added. –Staff Reporte

Minister pledges justice

Punjab Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu visited the family of Arslan Masih at Jnadiala Sheir in Sheikhupura. According to the family, 14-year-old Arslan was was killed in police custody. The minister assured them of helping them provide with justice, saying that the killers would be brought to justice. He called DPO Sarfraz Virk to hold inquiry against criminals and arrest them. The minister was informed that accused cops Imran Atif, Arshad and Hawaldar Imtiaz were arrested. –Staff Reporte