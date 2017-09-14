LAHORE - A 24-year-old woman is battling for life at Mayo Hospital as suffered critical burns in an acid attack by her finance, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place in Defence Housing Authority late Tuesday night. The attacker is on the loose while Defence-A policeman Attaullah said they have launched a hunt to nail him after registering a case.

According to police, Asmat threw acid on Beenish Sharif, a resident of Bhatta Chowk, on Ghazi Road when she was returning from work.

He, along with his accomplice, carried out attack on a motorcycle, the police said, adding that they fled after committing the crime.

The woman sustained serious burns on her face and other body parts. Police reached the spot and shifted her to Lahore General Hospital from where she was taken to the burn ward of Mayo Hospital. According to sources in hospital, her condition is critical. She is reported to have sustained six percent burns on her face and 30 percent on her body.

The police filed a case against Asmat and his accomplice and launched an investigation but no arrest was made so far. Beenish Sharif is a salesperson at a pharmacy in K-Block of Defence.

‘Mule’ caught

Police claimed to have nailed a drug dealer and seized narcotics from him during a successful raid in Hydyara police area. The suspect was named as Waseem. Police also seized 1,080 gram charas.

Shopkeeper shot dead

Unidentified motorcyclists shot and killed a 48-year-old man at his shop in Hanjarwal police precincts on Wednesday. The attackers fled, police said.

The deceased was identified as Malik Khokhar, who was running a milk shop near his house. Malik was sitting at his shop when two armed motorcyclist attacked him, killing him on the spot. Police reached the site and took the body to morgue. They say investigation is underway.

Ashraf Javed