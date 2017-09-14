LAHORE - Lahore: The steering committee for the establishment of first technical university of Pakistan and decided that the university will be established in Lahore and will start functioning from February 2018. The campus will be set up at Government Emerging Technologies College Township which will be upgraded to varsity.

Justice Shahid retires

LAHORE - A judge of Lahore High Court, Justice Shahid Hameed Dar, retired on Wednesday. A simple but impressive send-off ceremony was held in the judges lounge of Lahore High Court. All LHC judges also graced the occasion. LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah along with other judges presented souvenir and bouquet to the outgoing judge. LHC officers and staff were also present.

PU declares results

LAHORE - Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of BCom Part-I and Part-II Annual Examination 2017. Detailed result is also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk. Also, the Punjab University Examinations Department has issued date sheet of BS (4-years programme) second semester examinations 2017. Details are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.