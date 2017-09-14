LAHORE - Taking notice of the traffic mess on city roads due to Independence Cup being held at Qaddafi Stadium, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday issued directives to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the provincial capital.

According to a handout issued from London, the CM said that the departments have already been issued necessary instructions to make ‘best of the best arrangements’ inside as well as outside of the stadium so that the cricket-lovers could fully facilitated.

Welcoming the return of cricket to the country and the CM said spectators were appreciating government efforts to restore sports activities. He said that all the necessary arrangements should be made to keep the flow of traffic during matches between the World XI and Pakistan XI. Similarly, alternate routes should be given proper projection so that the people may not face any difficulty.

“The effective traffic plan should be implemented in letter and spirit and the relevant officials should remain in the field to ensure the flow of traffic,” said the CM, adding that the trouble of the people is, in fact, his trouble.

“I have got to see the traffic flow at any cost. The concerned officials must realise that I will not listen to any excuse regarding traffic jam and if any complaint is raised about traffic jam, then action will be taken against the concerned staff,” concluded the Chief Minister.

On the other hand, explaining the situation, the city traffic police issued a press release in which it stated that seven SPs, 20 DSPs, 62 inspectors and more than 1,500 traffic wardens were on duty to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city.

Traffic response unit and patrolling officers were also in action to facilitate the motorists, according to the press release, with citizens appreciating the efforts of traffic police for taking satisfactory steps for the second match of the Independence Cup. It further said the spectators appreciated the traffic officers’ distribution of flowers to welcome them. The citizens were also appealed by traffic police to abide by the diversion instructions to avert incontinence, the statement added.

