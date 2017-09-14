LAHORE - Senator Dr Asif Kirmani has said that Nawaz Sharif will turn out triumphant in the ‘court of public’.

“The hands of Nawaz Sharif and his family members are clean and they will come victorious in the long run,” Dr Kirmani said while talking to media after LHC verdict on clearing the name of Kalsoom Nawaz Sharif for contesting election in NA-120 Lahore on Wednesday.

The Sharifs’ counsel, Amjad Pervez told the media that the rival candidates failed to produce any proof against Kalsoom Nawaz after they had agitated her candidature at three forums. Asif Kirmani highly lauded the pattern and style of election campaign of Begum Kalsoom, led by her daughter Maryam Nawaz, which he said amply speaks of the definite and wide margin victory of the PML-N candidate.

He also highlighted the warm reception Maryam received everywhere in the constituency. To a question on the burning of the alleged record of the CPEC in Islamabad for which the PML-N government is being blamed, he said the government was not involved in the fire. “Anyone can be held responsible for setting the building alight.”

When asked about partaking of the PML-N legislators in the NA-120 campaign, Kirmani denied any such involvement of the party legislators and said, in fact they were not allowed to run the campaign despite the fact they had right to it.

He said the PML-N is maintaining discipline and at no point during the campaign this party had violated the election rules and code of conduct.





OUR STAFF REPORTER