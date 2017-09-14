LAHORE - The FIA Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly forcing local girls into prostitution in Dubai.

The agency took action on the complaint of a victim Farzana who alleged Irfan Ali, a resident of Kareem Park of Lahore, sent her to Dubai for prostitution.

According to her, she moved to Dubai on a beautician visa but there she was forced to get into prostitution. She also claimed she was subjected to torture when she refused to do so.

An FIA team nailed Dubai-returned Irfan Ali from his home and recovered travel documents of another seven girls who were sent to Dubai on the same pretext.

During preliminary investigation, the detainee told FIA that he was running a beauty parlor in Kareem Park and used to hire girls first in Lahore at his parlour and then took them to Middle East for the same job. Farzana was one of them, he confirmed. Reportedly, he was involved in this business for more than eight years.

Farzana, in her application, said that she approached Irfan about two years ago after reading advertisement in newspaper for jobs in Dubai.

He shifted her to Dubai and pushed her into prostitution, she said adding that she tied the knot with him on his proposal but she had to carry on prostitution.

After some time, she succeeded in convincing him to return to Pakistan where she approached the FIA for help. The agency have registered a case and started investigation.

AMRAIZ KHAN