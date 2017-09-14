LAHORE - Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution in favour of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif with majority amid rumpus from Opposition.

Both sides exchanged slogans against leadership of the PML-N led government and PTI-led Opposition

The treasury however managed to keep the House in quorum to complete government business-getting extension in terms of three Ordinances, tabling six Ordinances and presentation of three Bills.

The session started one hour and five minutes beyond the scheduled time with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair. Amid sloganeering from opposition legislators, Minister for Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sandhu presented resolution in favour of ousted PM Nawaz Sharif which the House passed with majority. The resolution praised Nawaz Sharif for making Pakistan a nuclear power, development of game changer CPEC, and bold decisions like National Action Plan, Operation Zarb-e-Azab and Radd-ul-Fasad.

Through the resolution, the House reiterated the resolve of combating all conspiracies against the popular leader on political and legal fronts. It also vowed to fail all conspiracies against democracy. The House passed the resolution amid sloganeering from opposition legislators. The House passed resolutions for extension in period of three Ordinances: Parks and Horticulture Authority Ordinance, DG Khan Development Authority Ordinance, and Criminal Prosecution Service Ordinance. Three other ordinances also tabled that included: Law and Order, Local Government, and Educational Management Authority.

Earlier, on a point of order, leader of the opposition Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed drew attention of the House towards severe traffic mess in the city in the pretext of security for foreign players. Welcoming revival of international cricket in Pakistan, he said that closure of half of Lahore was causing worst traffic mess. He suggested using helicopter for transporting players of World 11 from the hotel to the stadium.

Khalil Tahir Sandhu assured consulting CCPO for resolving the issue of traffic mess. He said that people in the past had been afraid of coming to Pakistan. Now, he said, people from every field were visiting the country. “Return of international cricket has conveyed a message to the world community that Pakistan is a safe place,” Sandhu said, adding that inconvenience for few hours was not a big sacrifice for restoring Pakistan’s image as a peaceful country.

During the Question Hour, Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman accepted corruption in Excise and Taxation Department and said that the department has computerised 80 per cent of data to check corruption.

Mujtaba said that data in all 36 districts has been computerised while stressing more efforts for controlling the menace of corruption.

To a question, Parliamentary Secretary Transport said that subsidy for Metro Bus has increased from Rs2 billion to Rs2.71 billion.

On completion of agenda, the chair adjourned the session till Thursday (today) at 10am.

IQTIDAR GILANI