LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Shairf, talking to different delegations in London on Wednesday, said that collective efforts are needed to make the country move on the road of development and prosperity.

“One can move ahead by following the golden principles of hard work, honesty and merit. That is why, Punjab government has fully implemented merit and transparency at every level in the province.

“Meanwhile, resources worth billions of rupees have been saved by following the policy of transparency,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said that transparency, merit, quality and speed were conspicuous hallmarks of the Punjab government. “Our development projects are an example of their own with regard to the quality of work.”

He said that the completion of development projects in a record period of time during the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-N has no resemblance in the history of the country.

He further said that the government was following a comprehensive program for the development and prosperity of the people and had adopted revolutionary steps for the development of health, education, agriculture and other sectors. “Public service is the core objective and no stone will be left unturned to achieve this purpose,” he added.

OUR STAFF REPORTER