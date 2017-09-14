LAHORE - Peshawar-bound passengers protested as a private airline’s flight coming from Riyadh landed at the Lahore airport due to bad weather, said a CAA spokesman.

The passengers started protest in the plane when it landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP) and raised the demand for taking them to Peshawar airport. The airline management called ASF officials to control the situation. Later, the same flight took off after weather becomes normal, the CAA official said.





OUR STAFF REPORTER