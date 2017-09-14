LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Nadra to submit reply in a petition by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf for getting verified voters lists for NA-120.

Justice Ayesha A Malik passed the order on petition moved by Dr Yasmin Rashid, PTI’s candidate for NA-120. She alleged that Nadra had no record of 29,000 votes while ECP had also verified this stance of the authority.

Under rules, voters’ lists could be provided to the candidate, she said adding that but Nadra was not providing her voters’ lists. She prayed the court to order Nadra to provide her verified voters’ lists.

After hearing initial arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, Justice Ayesha A. Malik issued notice to Nadra for Sept 15.

UET served notice over ignoring HED suggestions

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the University of Engineering and Technology vice-chancellor to submit reply in a petition against non-implementation of recommendations of Higher Education Department for appointments of officials.

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan passed the order. The petitioner through his counsel Sheraz Zaka had challenged appointments of registrar and controller of examination. The petitioner said registrar and controller examination were appointed in violation of merit as both lacked the required professional experience. The department repeatedly issued notice to the varsity, he said. He prayed the court to order implementation of recommendations of the HED regarding these appointments.

The judge asked the vice chancellor to submit reply as to why recommendations were not considered and adjourned the hearing until Sept 25.

