LAHORE - The City received scattered rains on Wednesday, providing much needed relief to the heat stricken people by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level.

Experts have forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains, windstorm for Lahore during the next couple of days.

After a hot and humid day till the afternoon, high velocity winds started blowing that followed by scattered rains. Windstorm and rains caused considerable decrease in the mercury level, making weather pleasant.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded 36 degree Celsius and 25C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 51 per cent. According to experts, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. A westerly wave is expected to approach western parts of the country.

Meteorological department has forecast rain-thunderstorm with gusty wind at scattered places in Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, DG Khan, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Zhob divisions and FATA while at isolated places in Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sahiwal, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

