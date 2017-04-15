LAHORE - The ministerial committee for devising strategy to keep the educational institutions free from drugs held its second meeting at the directorate of staff development on Friday.

Provincial Minister for Schools Education Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan and Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali Gillani co-chaired the meeting. Besides them, regional director anti narcotics force Brig Khalid Mahmood Goraya and representatives of schools education, higher education, social welfare, excise & taxation and police departments attended the meeting. The meeting pondered over the agenda of keeping the campuses free from narcotics in detail. It observed that narcotics are injurious to health and youth must be provided healthy and congenial atmosphere to study. Gillani informed that public sector universities’ vice chancellors have already been instructed to devise their standard operating procedures and follow government’s directions with regard to curbing the menace of drugs.

He said that medical equipments should also be provided to identify the students affected with drugs.