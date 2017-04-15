LAHORE - The modern day world of competitiveness, economic interests, and good social behaviour demand cultivation of creative and responsive attitude in the children at the elementary level, for which an interactive and system touching their instinctive abilities needs to be brought in.

“Pakistan has vast scope of introducing and taking forward such a system within its current infrastructure and curriculum and the target of raising a lot of children from the poor stratum of society that rubs shoulders with the students at the international level is possible with the introduction of technology based modern education system,” said Sabahat Rafiq, Executive Director of US based organisation, ‘United We Reach’, in her key note address at the seminar organised by Pakistan Institute of National Affairs (PINA) on Friday.

PINA Secretary General Altaf Hasan Qureshee presented welcome address while former NUST rector Lt-Gen (r) Umar Asghar presided over the proceedings conducted by Sajjad Mir with Talawat by Kamran Altaf in the beginning.

On the theme filling the education gap between the haves and the have-nots, the ‘Reach We United’ has devised a researched-based education system for the children of poor segments.

The system improvises on the local system to acquaint the students with science, maths, arts, engineering, on scientific lines right for the level of kindergarten in a way that their creative abilities are invoked rather than their reliance on ‘Rutta’ (cramming) system or selective study only to get the certificate while having no knowledge of practical aspects of what they studied.

The system is a blend of hands-on and tablet based teaching procedure with digital labs to meet any deficiency (digital intervention) found in comprehension or hurdle in making the students responsive.

After a survey found 20 years’ gap between low and high class of American society in terms quality and effectiveness of the education, the Californian educationalists devised this system to meet this difference which later on was successfully implemented in African countries where this gap yawned up to 100 years.

Sabahat has reached Pakistan with zeal to serve the people of her origin. From her own resources her organisation, at present, has adopted five public sector schools in Lahore and Sheikhupura where she has introduced this system as flagship and the results of her efforts are highly encouraging.

She is due to scale this programme up to 500 schools of Punjab within next year.

Sabahat said Pakistan’s education system needs reforms for imparting quality education wherein she added, motivating the students to ask questions from the basic level is vital which however was missing in current system whereof the students are getting mentally burdened instead of getting satisfaction on what lay in their minds. “In the modern era, education is more than a source of getting the awareness.”

She further said the method devised is low cost and brings out innate qualities of the students through their curriculum however with a unique study system. “The system works on a script wherein role of the teacher is important to know reception level of the students about what is being taught and how much they response in practical form.”

A salient feature of system, she added, is self assessment and inspiring the students to work as a team instead of encouraging them to individualism.

Sabahat said only here in Pakistan, a specific system is being introduced which also protects our moral and religious values.

Lt-Gen (r) Umar Asghar, on the occasion, stressed standard education needs to be ensured from bottom to the top. He said it is era of massification of education wherein every branch of knowledge is interlinked contrary to the 70s like education system when one discipline of knowledge was detached from other.

“Pakistan cannot anymore afford waste of time in education progress and needs to take immediate steps to keep pace with the international standards,” he added.