LAHORE - Pakistan is moving forward rapidly toward peace, hope and stability, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday, adding that today’s Pakistan is more stable, prosperous and peaceful as compared to that of 2013.

The CM expressed these views while talking to PML (N) Britain's Senior Vice President Raja Zareef, who called on him. Shehbaz Sharif said that millions of Pakistanis settled abroad are ambassadors of the country and Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission is playing an effective role to determine the issues of compatriots living abroad.

“Pakistan has given great sacrifices against terrorism as this is the war of survival of Pakistan for which political and military leadership of the country is wholly devoted to its eradication,” he added.

He informed that Punjab government is pursuing a policy of zero tolerance against favouritism, nepotism, corruption and extortion by introducing merit policy at every level. “The system in Pakistan is changing for the best and the country is moving forward and international organisations are vindicating this fact.”

He vowed to make Pakistan a great country and steer it out of the problems.

Raja Zareef, while speaking on the occasion, said that millions of Pakistanis living abroad are supporters of the leadership of PML (N) as the Chief Minster has tackled their problems through Overseas Pakistanis Commission.

Afzaal Bhatti, Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab, was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Lord Nazir Ahmed called on CM Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the matters of mutual interest and development programmes in Punjab.

Lord Nazir said that Shehbaz Sharif has immensely served the people of his province. He also lauded the steps taken by the Punjab government to eradicate corruption.

Separately, during a meeting with Acting Inspector General Police (Punjab) Usman Khattak, CM Shehbaz said protection of life and property of citizens is the foremost responsibility and duty of police.

“Our police have to perform more efficiently for improving environment of public peace,” Shehbaz Sharif said, vowing to provide all-out resources to police for bringing crimes to an end and upholding peace.

He said that the Punjab government has taken various steps for reforms in police system and it is improved through information technology. “Police will have to come up to the expectations of the people by redressing grievances of common man through their determination and commitment,” he added.

Appreciating the role of Punjab police in the war against terrorism and elimination of wrongdoings, Shehbaz Sharif said that sacrifices made by policemen will not go to waste and the nation is proud of their sacrifices.

HOMAGE TO MARTYRED RANGERS

In a statement Friday, the chief minister paid homage to three Rangers personnel who embraced martyrdom during operation against terrorists in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Shehbaz praised their bravery and courage in smashing hideouts of the terrorists, saying that brave sons of Pakistan - Asif, Aftab and Aziz Ullah - have sacrificed their lives while fighting against terrorists which the nation will never forget.

“These martyrs are our heroes and the whole nation is proud of them,” he added.

He also expressed sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families and said that their sacrifices won’t go to waste.