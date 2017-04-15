LAHORE - Experts have advised necessary precautionary measures especially for children and elderly people to avoid getting summer related diseases.

Mercury is already 1-2 degree Celsius above normal level in plains, causing people to experience May like weather in April. High temperature has put people at risk of getting diseases, especially elderly people and children having weak immunity.

Frequent electricity outages, water scarcity and excessive pollution due to large scale digging for development works are adding to the woes of heat stricken people.

As no significant rains are expected during the next 2-3 days, medical experts are seeing no respite for the people.

“Rise in temperature has increased gastroenteritis, sunstroke, high grade fever and allergy. The situation will only worsen in the coming days with further increase in the mercury level. Excessive pollution is causing respiratory tract infection, cough and flu, and stomach upset,” said leading family physician Dr Abdul Rauf.

He advised the people to adopt necessary precautionary measures at homes, offices and while going outside and take balanced diet with enhanced intake of fruits and fluids. He advised extra care for Asthma patients, elderly people and children.

“Avoid unnecessarily going out especially at noon and in the afternoon. Wear light clothes, avoid physical exertion, direct exposure to sunlight, cover head while going out and consume more water,” the physician suggested. Avoid self medication and immediately shift patient to the health facility, he added.

Dr Abdul Rauf said that large-scale loadshedding was causing psychological problems, especially among housewives. “It is difficult to work at kitchens in extreme heat during electricity outages.

Excessive loadshedding is causing women to lose temper and sometimes mental balance. Mental trauma is causing women to approach family physicians.”

Meanwhile, plains of the country remained in the grip of severe heat on Friday with massive outages adding to the woes of heat stricken people.

Experts have forecast increase in the intensity of heat during the next 2-3 days. Jacobabad, Larkana and Turbat remained the hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 47C. Maximum temperature in Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkar, Mithi, Chhor, Moenjodaro, Padidan, Lasbella and Sibbi was recorded 46C, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Rahim Yar Khan and Sukrand was recorded 45C.

In Lahore, maximum and minimum temperature was recorded 40C and 20C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 18 per cent.

According to the experts, continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country.

Local meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 2-3 days. Very hot weather is expected in Naseerabad, Makran, Sibbi, Sukkar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Hyderabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Dera Ismail Khan and Faisalabad divisions.