LAHORE - The PU administration Friday took action against eight more students involved in March 21 clashes outside Institute of Education and Research.

PU spokesman Khuram Shahzad said that the university has suspended five students and issued chargesheet to them, seeking response in seven days.

The names of these five students had also been forwarded to police officials for initiating criminal proceedings, he added.

These students include Institute of Dawood Khan from Education and Research, Alamgeer Khan from Department of Gender Studies, Abdul Waris Khan from Institute of Business Administration, and Daulat Khan and Salman Shah from Department of Political Science.

Muhammad Bilal of Institute of Social and Cultural Studies was also issued chargesheet, according to the PU spokesman. Moreover, on violation of SoPs during the event, the administration also issued chargesheet to Muzammil Khan and Najeeb Ullah, organisers of the event.