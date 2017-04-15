LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Friday dismissed the petition of cricketer Khalid Latif challenging the powers of Pakistan Cricket Board’s Anti-Corruption Tribunal for holding proceedings against him.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza announced the verdict he had reserved after hearing lawyers of both sides.

Khalid Latif, through his counsel, stated that Anti-Corruption Tribunal had no powers to hold proceedings over charges of corruption against him. The counsel said that the tribunal had no authority to take action against his client.

He also challenged the PCB’s authority to form any tribunal in this regard.

He submitted that the members of the tribunal had been associated with PCB due to which impartiality to take up such case was not possible.

Latif’s counsel requested the court to bar the tribunal from holding proceedings against his client.

Latif had been facing five charges including fixing, failure to report it and attempting to lure other players to fixing.

However, PCB counsel Taffazul Rizvi held that on November 17, 2015, the Anti-Corruption Unit was constituted after an approval from PCB’s governing body. Under Sports and Development Ordinance, 1962, the PCB chairman has powers to constitute such unit, said the lawyer.

Earlier, the tribunal headed by retired Justice Asghar Haider and comprising former PCB chairman retired Lt Gen Tauqir Zia and former Test captain Wasim Bari took up the matter of alleged corruption charges against the cricketers.

The charges against Latif could result in life-long ban from playing international as well as domestic cricket. The tribunal had also charged some other players over the charges of corruption.

The tribunal would continue its proceedings.

147 JUDICIAL OFFICERS

PROMOTED

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Friday promoted 147 judicial officers in Punjab.

According to a notification issued by LHC registrar office, 38 senior civil judges were promoted to the rank of additional district and sessions judges while 109 civil judges were made senior civil judges.