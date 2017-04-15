LAHORE - A woman and her two children were found dead at a small house in Shadbagh area on Friday evening, police said. Investigators say the killings appear to be murder-suicide case. Forensic experts were at the crime scene till late Thursday night.

Rescue workers identified the bodies as Kiran, 30, her five-year-old son Mitho, and three-year-old daughter Emaan. All the three bodies were recovered from the bedroom.

The bodies were moved to the morgue

for autopsy.

A relative of the victims made hue and cry as he witnessed the bodies. The husband of the lady was at work when the incident took place.

A police investigator told The Nation that the mother strangled her children before committing suicide by hanging herself with the ceiling fan. “Apparently, the woman ended her life after killing her kids. But we are investigating the deaths keeping in view all aspects of the incident,” the officer said and preferred his name not to be mentioned.

“The body of the lady was hanging from the ceiling fan with a piece of cloth tied to her neck as police entered the bedroom. And the bodies of both the kids were lying on the bed,” the officer added. It was not clear yet why the lady took the extreme step. However, some relatives of the deceased told the police that the family was suffering from financial problems.

According to locals, the couple used to fight over domestic issue. The police were investigating the incident.

TWO HURT in CYLINDER BLAST

Two men were wounded seriously when a gas cylinder exploded in a shop located at Bastami Road on early Friday. The incident took place in in Samanabad. Rescue workers reached the site and shifted the injured to hospital with multiple burns. The wounded were stated to be in critical condition. Authorities were investigating the incident.