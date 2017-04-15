LAHORE - The provincial government told the Lahore High Court on Friday that no rule was violated in introducing new uniform for police force in Punjab.

As hearing commenced, an additional advocate general appeared before the court and said that the government followed procurement rules to award contract of the uniform to the company and changed the uniform in accordance with law. At this, Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah asked the petitioner’s counsel to come up with rejoinder on the next hearing, April 20.

Advocate Azhar Siddique had filed the petition saying that an extensive debate had been started in police circles about ‘less attractive’ new olive green uniform for the force. The lawyer prayed to the court to set aside the tender process for the new police uniform for being in violation of the rules.